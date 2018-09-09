This site uses cookies. To find out more, see our Cookies Policy
Bilingual/Biliterate Staff Writer, Catholic Review Media in Baltimore, MD at The Archdiocese of Baltimore

Date Posted: 9/9/2018

Job Snapshot

Job Description



Catholic Review Media is actively searching for a bilingual/biliterate staff writer to join their staff!  In this position, you will provide dynamic content in Spanish and English for all Catholic Review Media channels, including but not limited to The Catholic Review Magazine and CatholicReview.org.  You will develop, report and write news and feature articles as well as in-depth centerspreads for the publications in a variety of formats. 



In addition, you will be responsible for translating stories from English to Spanish and will act as the project lead for development and publication of a regular, ongoing Spanish-language publication.  



Come put your faith to work at the Archdiocese of Baltimore!

Job Requirements



The ideal candidate should possess:

  • at least 2 years experience in writing and reporting
  • a Bachelor's degree in communications or journalism, or equivalent work experience
  • working knowledge of the Roman Catholic Church is required
  • fluency in spoken and written Spanish and English is required
  • an understanding of video and sound editing software such as FinalCut, iMovie and Audacity
  • experience with social media, or digital media, Wordpress or other Web content management is a plus!


If you are flexible and can flourish on deadlines, while being able to work positively and effectively with others, we encourage your application!