Job Description





Catholic Review Media is actively searching for a bilingual/biliterate staff writer to join their staff! In this position, you will provide dynamic content in Spanish and English for all Catholic Review Media channels, including but not limited to The Catholic Review Magazine and CatholicReview.org. You will develop, report and write news and feature articles as well as in-depth centerspreads for the publications in a variety of formats.







In addition, you will be responsible for translating stories from English to Spanish and will act as the project lead for development and publication of a regular, ongoing Spanish-language publication.







Come put your faith to work at the Archdiocese of Baltimore!



